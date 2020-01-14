|
Kenneth "Ken" LeRoy James, age 83, of Almond, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 11, 2020 at the home of family while under the care of Hospice Ascension at Home.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church 8376 Klondyke Street, Bancroft. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jeff Silha will be officiating. Gathering will take place after service.
Ken was born leap year on Feb. 29, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late Ralph and Ruth Germainia (Repella) James.
Ken married Bertha Ann Coates on Nov. 28, 1963 in Saxeville and enjoyed nearly 43 years of life together.
Ken went to grade school part of his years in Plover and the majority of high school years at PJ Jacobs. He then moved to Almond at 18 and started Ken's Auto Wrecking, which he operated for 50 years. He also ran Almond Motors in the Village of Almond for eight years. After spinal surgery he worked several years in maintenance at a local potato farm. Ken remembered the many years he worked for the West family – Pope West and sons: Merrill, Clifton and Arlyn and their families.
He loved roller skating, hunting, doing crossword puzzles and especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends at Almond restaurant and BQM in Bancroft.
He said his two major accomplishments were helping raise a wonderful family and joining the Bancroft Baptist Church. He loved his Church family and Pastor Jeff. His favorite occupation and hobby were working on vehicles.
Ken is survived by his three children; Edie (Rick) Zdroik, Custer, Melinda (Darren) Miller, Stevens Point, Karen (Fred) Altenburg, Bancroft.
Eleven grandchildren; Scott, Harley, Robert (Jessica), April, Lea (Bob), David, Colton, Audra, Ava, Faith, and Hayden.
Nine great-grandchildren; Julian, Lilla, Aleea, Marshall, Finley, Clyde, Lincoln, Jaxxon and Maddex.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, step-fathers Glen Casey and Harold Lueck, his in-laws Gordon and Delana (Hills) Coates, a step-son Harvey Scott Coates, and two brothers, Russell James (in infancy) and Glen James.
The family would like to thank the staff of St Michael's Hospital/ER and Ascension Hospice staff for all their compassion and loving care (special thanks to Kattie, Steph and Dave), all of Ken's friends that came to visit and pray for Ken. Thank you Pastor Mark and Pastor Jeff for your special visits with Ken; as well as the Stahl Funeral Home and Bancroft Baptist Church for assisting the family with the funeral preparations. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome for online condolence's or to share a memory with Ken's family.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020