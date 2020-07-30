Leo Vincent Liebl passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wellington Place at Whiting, an assisted living facility in Stevens Point, WI. He was under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice.
Leo was born in Minneapolis, MN to Frank George Liebl and Ilene Anna Newcomb on April 12, 1925.
At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during WWII. He received training as a Radioman while being housed in Camp Randall Stadium. His first duty assignment was on a island north of the Arctic Circle. Leo later was assigned to the Flagship for the Admiral of the Atlantic Fleet.
While in the Navy, he married Lucille Scheuer on June 9, 1945, at St. Patrick's Cathedral. The couple had five daughters. They later divorced and each remarried.
After leaving the Navy, Leo joined the United States Army. He graduated from Engineer Officer Training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and served as a Captain, Corps of Engineers in the Wisconsin National Guard. Later Leo was a Reserve Commissioned Officer and retired from the United States Army with the rank of Captain.
While working at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Leo met Margaret Mary Knapstein, known as Maggi. They were married on March 2, 1984. Leo retired in 1988 from UWSP where he served at the Chief Engineer in the Television Production Studio.
Leo was a private pilot for more than 50 years and had an instrument rating. He was a devoted "Ham" (amateur radio operator) and was well known by his callsign W9NYS.
After his retirement Leo was an active volunteer. He and Maggie volunteered for Operation Bootstrap for a number of years. He was a volunteer driving for the DAV and also worked with the Portage County Financial Wellness Program.
Leo is survived by his wife, Maggi; former spouse, Lucille Daellenbach and their five daughters, JoAnn (Ron) Liszewski of Plover, Kay (Robert) Marschke of Rib Lake, Patricia Liebl of Marshfield, Sandra (Jack) Reseburg of Marshfield, and Joyce (Matt) Marchese of Eau Claire. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Joan (Robert) Eisner; and half-brother, Lavern (Judy) Probst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Liszewski; half-sister, Mary Becker; and half-sister, Teresa McGuire.
A Private Service is planned at Holy Spirit Parish, Stevens Point with Father Steve Brice presiding. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
Memorials may be made to Operation Bootstrap or Holy Spirit Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
The family thanks the Wellington Place for their loving and exceptional care. Leo and Maggi are most grateful for having had Dr. Paul Munch, M.D. as their primary care provider for more than 30 years. His exceptional knowledge, expertise and caring guidance enabled Leo to live a long and happy life.