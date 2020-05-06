Leonard "Lenny" T. Pliska, 75 of Town of the Eau Pleine, passed away at Marshfield Health Services and is at peace after a long battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and dementia on May 1, 2020.
His celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiated. Full military honors followed the funeral mass. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences and to view the Funeral Mass visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Lenny attended PJ Jacobs High School and graduated in 1962. He enlisted in the Army on Dec. 31, 1962 and was stationed in Straubing, Germany. He was awarded the sharpshooter marksmanship badge. After discharge in 1965, he worked for various construction companies. Just prior to retiring he worked for Boldt Construction and was a member of the Laborers' Local Union 330.
He had many interests and truly enjoyed gardening, hunting/fishing and making firewood. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic and had a love for music. He was always the first person on the dance floor (or backyard) and enjoyed showing-off his moves. But his greatest love was for his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Lenny was born in Stevens Point on Aug. 19, 1944 to Paul and Ann (Majka) Pliska. He married Bonnie (Paschel) Pliska and recently celebrated 51 years together. They were blessed with two children; Thaddeus Pliska, Junction City; Tonia (Joe) Simmons, Stevens Point; Four grandchildren; Taylor, Samuel, Nathan, and Tyler. He is further survived by his sisters; Louise Raikowski, Emilee Studinski, Patricia Schulta, Theresa Pliska, Bonnie Schrage and brother; Paul Pliska and, many nieces and nephews.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law; David Raikowski, John Studinski, James Schulta, and Ronald Pliska. Family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Inclusa and Marshfield Health Services for their help, kindness and support.
His quick wit and contagious laughter will be with us forever.
His celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiated. Full military honors followed the funeral mass. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences and to view the Funeral Mass visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Lenny attended PJ Jacobs High School and graduated in 1962. He enlisted in the Army on Dec. 31, 1962 and was stationed in Straubing, Germany. He was awarded the sharpshooter marksmanship badge. After discharge in 1965, he worked for various construction companies. Just prior to retiring he worked for Boldt Construction and was a member of the Laborers' Local Union 330.
He had many interests and truly enjoyed gardening, hunting/fishing and making firewood. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic and had a love for music. He was always the first person on the dance floor (or backyard) and enjoyed showing-off his moves. But his greatest love was for his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Lenny was born in Stevens Point on Aug. 19, 1944 to Paul and Ann (Majka) Pliska. He married Bonnie (Paschel) Pliska and recently celebrated 51 years together. They were blessed with two children; Thaddeus Pliska, Junction City; Tonia (Joe) Simmons, Stevens Point; Four grandchildren; Taylor, Samuel, Nathan, and Tyler. He is further survived by his sisters; Louise Raikowski, Emilee Studinski, Patricia Schulta, Theresa Pliska, Bonnie Schrage and brother; Paul Pliska and, many nieces and nephews.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law; David Raikowski, John Studinski, James Schulta, and Ronald Pliska. Family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Inclusa and Marshfield Health Services for their help, kindness and support.
His quick wit and contagious laughter will be with us forever.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 6 to May 13, 2020.