Leroy Senoracki
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Senoracki, 68 of Plover, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Leroy was born on May 20, 1951, in Wausau. He was the son of the late Stanley and Bertha (Flees) Senoracki.
He attended local schools, graduating from Rosholt High School.
Leroy worked for 18 years at American Can Company in Milwaukee. He also worked for McCain Foods in Wisconsin Rapids several years until his retirement.
He enjoyed riding his bike, visiting with friends and going to the casino.
Survivors include his sister, Delores (John) Schultz of Shantytown and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron.
A Private Family Burial was held at St. Ladislaus Parish Cemetery Bevent. Sister May Ellen Diermeier officiated. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved