Leroy Senoracki, 68 of Plover, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Leroy was born on May 20, 1951, in Wausau. He was the son of the late Stanley and Bertha (Flees) Senoracki.
He attended local schools, graduating from Rosholt High School.
Leroy worked for 18 years at American Can Company in Milwaukee. He also worked for McCain Foods in Wisconsin Rapids several years until his retirement.
He enjoyed riding his bike, visiting with friends and going to the casino.
Survivors include his sister, Delores (John) Schultz of Shantytown and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron.
A Private Family Burial was held at St. Ladislaus Parish Cemetery Bevent. Sister May Ellen Diermeier officiated. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 11 to May 18, 2020.