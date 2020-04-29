|
|
Linda M. (Marie) Rajkowski, age 80 of Stevens Point, died Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Linda was born Aug. 7, 1939 in Marshfield.
She was the daughter of the Frank and Mary (Hamus) Bohman. She married Bernard Rajkowski on Aug. 27, 1960 in Vesper. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Linda's name will be established at a later date. Linda loved collecting angels, enjoyed shopping and estate sales, doing her own yard work and attending the Sunday Polka music at Rookies with her husband Bernard. She was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Millcreek.
Survivors include her husband, Bernard; one son, Kurt (Joyce) Rajkowski of Rudolph; one grandson, Korey (Brenda) Rajkowski; a granddaughter, Kaylee (Tim) Grezinski; and a great grandson, Waylon Rajkowski. Further survived by one sister Lilly Hanson; brothers-in-law: Raymond (Germaine) Rajkowski, Phil (Diane) Rajkowski, and Robert Steinke; and sister in law Ann Hughes. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Lucille Aschenbrenner, Luella Winker, Loretta Bohman, Leo Bohman, Lawrence Bohman, LaVern Bohman and Lloyd Bohman; one sister-in-law, Loretta Steinke and a brother-in-law, David Hughes.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Phyllis Gebert and Helen Worzalla for their loving care and support to our mom.
A private family entombment was held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of life is being planned in the future. Please check the Pisarski Funeral Home website for future services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneraslhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020