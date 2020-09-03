Lloyd Scott Crandall

October 26, 1968 - August 24, 2020



L. Scott Crandall, age 51 died August 24, 2020 at home unexpectedly.



Scott was born October 26, 1968 in Syracuse, New York, son of Charles and Elizabeth (Sherman) Crandall.



He moved to Stevens Point with his parents in 1969, attended Stevens Point Area Senior High and graduated in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lakeland College, Plymouth Wisconsin in 1991. Followed by attending Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Illinois where he received his Master of Divinity in 1993. His spiritual journey led him to serve in the Wisconsin United Methodist Conference as Pastor at Suring & Hickory United Methodist Churches; then Cuba City United Methodist Church. In 2003, he went on to work for Great Wolf Resorts Inc. Madison, Wisconsin. He returned to his true calling in 2011 where he was presently Pastor at Peace United Church of Christ in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.



He lived life through the simple pleasures of reading, cooking, talking with friends and family, having a good cigar and a glass of Scotch. He will be fondly remembered for filling a room with laughter, his flair for storytelling and his ability to listen. He was one of God's bright Lights with an open and loving heart for all of God's children. He was deeply concerned for the people, the current state of our country and was praying for new leadership. Peace, love and light to all!



Survivors include his father, Charles Crandall; brother, Brett (Lisa) Crandall; Niece, Michaela Crandall; Uncles, Leslie (Aiko) Crandall, Jerry (Etha) Crandall; Aunt Barbara (Sherman) Scheule and numerous cousins.



Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Sherman) Crandall; grandparents, L.G. & Leona (Schaffer) Crandall, Lloyd & Doris (Bury) Sherman.



Due to Covid 19 the family has decided to postpone services. Details for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



A Memorial may be made to Peace United Church of Christ.

