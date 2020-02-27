|
Lorrie Neale, a former Stevens Point business owner and long-time resident, died Jan. 17, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Lorrie was born May 13, 1929, in Rochester, Penn., to William B. and Juanita Brown Kober. She attended schools in New Brighton, Penn. After high school, her family moved to Chicago, where Lorrie was initially employed at Baskins, a Hart, Schaffner & Marx clothing store. She was a professional model there and in other Chicago stores.
In I948, the family moved to Madison, where Lorrie was in charge of shipping at Greyhound Corp. One evening while having dinner with her roommates, Lorrie was introduced to Jim Neale, who was a student at the University of Wisconsin, and thus started a lifetime date. They were married a year later and, except for a two-year separation while Jim served in Korea, settled into a more typical military life.
Following Jim's military career, Lorrie returned to Jim's hometown of Stevens Point, where he organized and was president of Neale Insurance & Investments, Inc. With strong interest in the arts, Lorrie chaired the first juried art show at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and organized the first Children's Live Theatre in the community. She was an active deacon and elder at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church. For recreation, she enjoyed curling for years and served several terms as president of the Women's Curling League. Lorrie enjoyed cruising with family and friends on her houseboat on Lake Winnebago for almost 20 summers, cleaning, cooking and entertaining numerous guests.
When her children were busy with school activities, Lorrie and her friend Jeanette Rogers purchased a boutique in the world headquarters of Sentry Insurance. They developed a very successful business with both local and international clients who visited Sentry.
Lorrie and Jim are lifelong friends of UW-Stevens Point. They spent much of their adult life supporting the university as volunteers, donors and active participants in UW-Stevens Point arts. The Neale Family established three endowment funds, including the Neale Alumni Honors Scholarship, the Robert S. & Ventura Neale Memorial Scholarship and the Oscar W. Neale Fund. Lorrie and Jim maintained contact year after year with their scholarship recipients as well as the Neale Fellow annually selected by the School of Education.
In 1990, they retired to the Phoenix, Ariz., (winter) and Breckenridge, Colo., areas. After a decision not to keep two homes, Jim and Lorrie decided to move to the mountain town of Show Low, Ariz. (6,500'). They played there for six years, and Lorrie continued to be active in arts. The couple then moved to Lanier Village Estates in the Lake Sidney Lanier area of Georgia, which had been their first choice for retirement. It was good to finally get here.
Lorrie is survived by her husband, James Neale; son, Robert Neale (Michele); daughter, Linda Neale-Richey (Brian); and grandchildren Alex and Abigail.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2020