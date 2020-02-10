Home

Lorraine Marie (Firkus) Swearengin


1932 - 2020
Lorraine Marie (Firkus) Swearengin, 87, of Augusta, KS, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Augusta. Graveside will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery. Lorraine was born in Stevens Point on Dec. 4, 1932 to Anton and Mathilda Firkus. She was a homemaker and a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Lorraine was a talented artist in painting and enjoyed quilting, cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, sewing and jewelry making. She had belonged to the Augusta and Rose Hill quilt guild. In September of 1952 she married Paul Swearengin in Rapid City, SD and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by a son, Mark, a grandson Christopher Michael, son-in-law, Arthur Jones, her parents and many brothers and sisters. Lorraine is survived by daughters, Pamela Jones (Edward Claussen) of Topeka, KS and Peggy Michael; grandchildren Dane and Seth Swearengin and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020
