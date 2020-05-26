Lorraine Sophie Nelson Johnson, age 92, died at home in Plainwell, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born March 8, 1928, in Chicago, Ill. Lorraine attended Steinmetz High School, North Park Junior College and Carthage College. She married Charles Henry Johnson in 1948 and together they lived in Greencastle, Ind. and Stevens Point before moving to Plainwell, Mich. Lorraine taught at Pitch Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. Lorraine and Charles were married for 56 years before his death in 2004.
Survivors include her son Charles (Chip) Johnson, daughter Christine Johnson (John Swenson); grandchildren Sarah Johnson (George Houhanisin), Jessica Roberts (Sam Roberts), Abbey Johnson, Annika Swenson (Caleb Babcock), Sophia Swenson; grandchildren through marriage Jake Beyer and Emily Beyer; and great-grandchildren Gregory and Simon Houhanisin. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles Johnson, her daughter Jennifer Johnson and her daughter-in-law Amber Tiefenthal Johnson.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans for services have not been finalized. Please contact family for details or consult the McCowen & Secord Family Funeral Home website.
Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 or online at https://wingsofhopehospice.com/.
Born March 8, 1928, in Chicago, Ill. Lorraine attended Steinmetz High School, North Park Junior College and Carthage College. She married Charles Henry Johnson in 1948 and together they lived in Greencastle, Ind. and Stevens Point before moving to Plainwell, Mich. Lorraine taught at Pitch Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. Lorraine and Charles were married for 56 years before his death in 2004.
Survivors include her son Charles (Chip) Johnson, daughter Christine Johnson (John Swenson); grandchildren Sarah Johnson (George Houhanisin), Jessica Roberts (Sam Roberts), Abbey Johnson, Annika Swenson (Caleb Babcock), Sophia Swenson; grandchildren through marriage Jake Beyer and Emily Beyer; and great-grandchildren Gregory and Simon Houhanisin. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles Johnson, her daughter Jennifer Johnson and her daughter-in-law Amber Tiefenthal Johnson.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans for services have not been finalized. Please contact family for details or consult the McCowen & Secord Family Funeral Home website.
Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 or online at https://wingsofhopehospice.com/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.