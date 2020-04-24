|
|
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the well lived age of 95, Louis Anton Rozner passed away peacefully in the thoughtful and kind care of the staff at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Louis was born on July 7, 1924 to Emil and Anna Rozner. He was born in the Town of Hull and grew up on various farms owned by his father in the Townships of Hull, Buena Vista, Grant and Plover along with his ten brothers and sisters. During these growing years he actively helped on the farm and was a boxing golden gloves participant. He farmed the family farm until 1951 when he moved to Chicago for one year, working for Crane Company to save money for his wedding. In 1952 he married Angeline Byczynski and purchased one of the family farms, located on Birch Drive in the town of Plover, where he owned a 280-acre dairy farm that in 1966 was converted to beef cattle. During those farming years his family grew to include two boys and two girls along with the cattle, a herd of horses, an abandoned fawn, a racoon and several loyal dogs. In addition to farming, as a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, he traveled all over the State working many long and hard hours as a concrete/construction worker. Louis remarried to Christine Cox and moved to Plainfield where he lived with Christy and her two children. Out of their union, they had a son, Joshua E. Rozner. Louis continued to work construction and retired from the workforce in 1973. Christy passed away in 2008 leaving Josh and Louis to venture into the life of two bachelors. Louis would often recall some of his happiest times; listening and dancing to polkas, Packer and Brewer dinners at Patti and Louie's house and walking with his fishin' buddy Josh down a ditch bank on the Buena Vista Marsh. Whether breaking the fresh morning dew or enjoying the early evening twilight, he'd have his cane pole in his hand, a box of snuff in his bib overalls, bait in his pocket. With his secret trout fishing technique he caught many trout. He looked forward to the time after the poplars turned golden and his trusty ole' 8mm Mauser would be dusted off for the yearly deer hunt with family and friends. Louis was strong, proud and yes, sometimes a stubborn man. However, he will always be remembered for his love, compassion, understanding and kindness; his heart was always open. Although he was not always rich in material goods, he would say that rather, he was rich in life and the love of his family. He is the proud grandfather of Amanda Milheiser (Mike), Brock Rozner (Noelle), Dr. Autumn Atkinson and spouse, Bill Patterson and Elizabeth Atkinson along with step grandchildren Natalie and Jocelyn Cox and three great grandchildren Olivia Milheiser, Robyn Atkinson and Kate Patterson.
Louis is survived by his five children Louis P. Rozner (Patti), Plover; Ann M. Rozner, Rudolph; Elizabeth A., Atkinson, TX; Michael A. Rozner (Shalana Neuman), Marshfield; and Joshua E. Rozner, Plainfield; and two step children Nathan Cox (Lynn), and Kelly Cox. He is also survived by his brother Casmier Rozner (Nancy), Lombard, IL and his first wife Angeline Rozner, Rudolph, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Frank, Stanley, Joseph, John and Anton; sisters Pauline, Mary, Katherine and Agnes along with his wife Christy. Louis' family would like to take this opportunity to very sincerely thank the entire staff at St. Michael's Hospital to include the many compassionate, thoughtful and caring doctors and nurses from the emergency room to the ICU and the fifth floor and, the dedicated and devoted patient advocate representatives that coordinated and worked with the family during Louis' stay. We would also like to extend our very deep appreciation and thank you to Louie and Sharon for being such wonderful neighbors and friends; they were always there with eager hands and open hearts. Our father always appreciated his brother Casey for those daily phone calls to check in on him every day discussing the olden days and last, but certainly not the least, for the enduring care and the loving commitment provided by his son Josh for so many years. Dad, we wish you happy fishing.
A service of Committal was held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Almond. Deacon Vern Linzmeier officiated. Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center Plover are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020