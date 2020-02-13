Home

Makela Jan Lange


1996 - 2020
Makela Jan Lange Obituary
Makela Jan Lange, age 23 of Stevens Point died Jan. 11, 2020 in the Town of Richfield in Wood County. Makela was born Nov. 2, 1996 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of Amy Lange (Dustin Scheid) and Todd Boaz, both of Stevens Point. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School (SPASH) in 2015. Makela is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Sawyer, her mother Amy Lange (Dustin Scheid) and her father Todd Boaz. She is further survived by her sisters; Macy Lange, Genevieve Boaz and Moira Lange-Scheid; her two brothers, Evan Boaz and Kerry Johnson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Please watch the Pisarski Funeral Home website for future updated services.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
