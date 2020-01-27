|
|
Mark A. Ligman, age 57, of Junction City passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston. He was born in Stevens Point on Oct. 7, 1962, a son of Robert and Theresa (Kaminski) Ligman. Mark graduated from SPASH and while there earned the National Award for Agriculture in FHA. Mark was a professional kickboxer, with fights shown on ESPN and Caesar's Palace. He also earned a black belt in mixed martial arts. Mark managed the Buck'l Do Bar in Stevens Point and also worked for Vinton Construction as an operating engineer. Mark's most recent occupation was an insurance agent for New Hope Mutual Insurance Company for 12 years, where he served as president, on the Board of Directors, and a lobbyist in Washington D.C.
He met his fiancé, Marilyn Haroldson, in Oct. 1999 and enjoyed a 20-year lifetime loving relationship. Together they lived life to the fullest, and was always looking for new adventures. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoying visiting several tracks countrywide. Mark especially had fond memories of going to the Indy 500 and Brickyard with his dad. He also enjoyed pontoon rides on the Wisconsin River, going to Mercer, and watching football and baseball games with friends. Mark was always a generous and giving person, even in his death he elected to be an organ and tissue donor, helping so many others.
Mark enjoyed the collection of multiple firearms and enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers. He was known as the "eagle eye" as could down a buck at 300 yards.
Mark enjoyed traveling with Marilyn each year to a tropical destination in Mexico or the Dominican Republic. One of his most favorite trips was to Ireland. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and will be remembered for his humor, wit and intelligence, and probably best known for his extensive knowledge and love of most music genres, playing the jukebox for friends to enjoy on a regular basis.
Mark is survived by his fiancé Marilyn Haroldson and pitbull Zeus. Parents Robert and Theresa Ligman, Stevens Point. Siblings: Steve (Jenny Borges) Ligman, Pete Ligman and Mary Jo (Steve) Hackworth, all of Stevens Point. Nephews: Justin Ligman and Jesse Hackworth. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joseph & Lucille Ligman and maternal grandparents Frank & Anna Kaminski.
A Memorial Service will be held at Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 2nd St., Stevens Point at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 with Reverend Michael Peuse officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Thank you to everyone who assisted with making the funeral and celebration of life arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020