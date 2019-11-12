|
Mark Alan Maslowski passed away at home on Friday, November 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mark was held at 10:30AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church - 1919 Wyatt Ave, Stevens Point. Pastor Steve Hulke officiated. Friends and family gathered on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Plover Shuda Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Road, Plover. Burial was held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Mark was born March 23, 1950 to Henry and Alvina (Wolosek) Maslowski in Stevens Point. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1968. He graduated from Brown Institute in Minneapolis with a degree in radio broadcasting. Over four decades, he worked on the radio in Rochester, Minneapolis, and Stevens Point. Mark began working for Sentry Insurance in 1977 and retired in 2006, when he was elected the first County Executive of Portage County. He enjoyed community service and everything affiliated with the Packers and Blues Brothers. He was involved with the Wisconsin State Special Olympics, Stevens Point Area School Board, as well as many roles at St. Paul Lutheran Church and other local organizations.
Mark will be missed by children, Corey (Marie) Maslowski, Todd Maslowski, Janet (Paul) Eberhardy, Vikki (Larry) Volkert, Lisa (Andy) Scott, and his second wife, Cheryl (Bob Oliver) Maslowski, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Lukas and Ashley Smith, Faith Eberhardy, Dalton and Alexa Scott, Isaac Volkert, Ayla Maslowski, and Ian Maslowski and great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Madison, June, Victoria, and Lyla Smith. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephew: Keith (Becky) Sommers, Karen (Fuzzy) Engebretson, Kim (Jim) Heuring, and Karla (Mike) Lodzinski.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Donald (Butch) Sommers, his first wife, Betty (Kohlmeyer) Maslowski, and his third wife and soulmate, Pamela Maslowski.
Mark was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His family is grateful to the care given by his many health care providers during the past six years, including DaVita Dialysis in Plover.
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019