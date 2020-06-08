After battling cancer for nearly two years, Mark Gilbert Kraetsch passed away with his five sisters by his side on May 23, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1975 to Allan and Caroline (Schinke) Kraetsch in Stevens Point. At a young age, Mark developed a love of hockey and participated in the sport until graduating from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 1993. From 1993-1999, he attended UW-Madison where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and statistics.
Mark's career initially led him to Chicago where he worked for Environmental Systems Design. After ten years, he moved to St. Cloud, Minn. and worked for Design Tree Engineering. At both companies, he worked as a mechanical engineer specializing in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
Throughout his life, Mark built meaningful relationships. In November 2004, he married Renae Kirchner though they later divorced. As his cancer progressed, Mark greatly valued his brother-in-law Darrin Davisson who frequently traveled to St. Cloud for medical appointments and camaraderie. In December 2019, Mark moved to Rosholt to live with family and make the most of his final months with loved ones.
Mark's passions included playing cribbage, fishing with family, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Canucks. He treasured good friends, cherished cold beer, and appreciated horror movies.
While battling throat and esophageal cancer, Mark met amazing caregivers including Dr. Ilitch Diaz and his thoracic team at the University of Minnesota Hospital. The family also extends warm thanks to Kattie, Stephanie, and Chaplain Mark with Ascension at Home Hospice Services.
Survivors include his father, Allan Kraetsch, stepmother Jan (Hokenstad) Kraetsch, sisters, Monica (Darrin Davisson), Rita (Thomas Jasurda), Leisa (Joseph Higgins), Donna (Scott Kezeske), and Laura (John Schmitt), stepbrothers William Hokenstad (Lyn), and Michael Hokenstad (Stephanie Gould), and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Caroline, and his grandparents, Gilbert and Evelyn Kraetsch and Ervin and Rose Schinke.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August. For flowers or memorial trees please visit www.Bauman-Nursery.com.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com.
He was born March 31, 1975 to Allan and Caroline (Schinke) Kraetsch in Stevens Point. At a young age, Mark developed a love of hockey and participated in the sport until graduating from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 1993. From 1993-1999, he attended UW-Madison where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and statistics.
Mark's career initially led him to Chicago where he worked for Environmental Systems Design. After ten years, he moved to St. Cloud, Minn. and worked for Design Tree Engineering. At both companies, he worked as a mechanical engineer specializing in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
Throughout his life, Mark built meaningful relationships. In November 2004, he married Renae Kirchner though they later divorced. As his cancer progressed, Mark greatly valued his brother-in-law Darrin Davisson who frequently traveled to St. Cloud for medical appointments and camaraderie. In December 2019, Mark moved to Rosholt to live with family and make the most of his final months with loved ones.
Mark's passions included playing cribbage, fishing with family, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Canucks. He treasured good friends, cherished cold beer, and appreciated horror movies.
While battling throat and esophageal cancer, Mark met amazing caregivers including Dr. Ilitch Diaz and his thoracic team at the University of Minnesota Hospital. The family also extends warm thanks to Kattie, Stephanie, and Chaplain Mark with Ascension at Home Hospice Services.
Survivors include his father, Allan Kraetsch, stepmother Jan (Hokenstad) Kraetsch, sisters, Monica (Darrin Davisson), Rita (Thomas Jasurda), Leisa (Joseph Higgins), Donna (Scott Kezeske), and Laura (John Schmitt), stepbrothers William Hokenstad (Lyn), and Michael Hokenstad (Stephanie Gould), and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Caroline, and his grandparents, Gilbert and Evelyn Kraetsch and Ervin and Rose Schinke.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August. For flowers or memorial trees please visit www.Bauman-Nursery.com.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.