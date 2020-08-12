1/1
Mary Anne Zavada
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Zavada (Shannon) passed away 7/12/2020 suddenly and unexpectedly while traveling to Wisconsin to visit family and friends. She was born 2/29/1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, the eldest daughter of Donald and Bernice (Komosa) Shannon. She grew up in Stevens Point and attended Saint Peters grade school and Maria high school graduating in 1962. She attended Saint Mary's school of nursing in Milwaukee, and worked as a nurse at St Michaels hospital Stevens Point and St Mary's hospital in Madison, Wi. She was married on 6/10/1967 at Saint Peters Catholic Church to Gary M Zavada and he survives her living in So. Pasadena, Fl. She and her husband owned and operated Clinic Pharmacy of Stevens Point, and she was active in its operation. She enjoyed many social groups including her luncheon group in Stevens Point, and she was active in the St. Michael's hospital auxiliary, having won an Award for her program on Alcohol and Drug abuse. She enjoyed retirement living at Harbourside in Florida and participated on many committees and social events. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Cori) Zavada Milwaukee, WI and her daughter Jennifer Zavada Plover, WI. Her sister Karen (John) Clifford and brother Donald (Debie) Shannon of Stevens Point. Her grandchildren Jacqueline, Zachary, Sofia, Angelina, & Scarlett of Milwaukee. She had two great grandchildren Bodie & Neva of Milwaukee.

She was a devoted wife, mother & special NaNa to her grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private funeral mass is being planed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved