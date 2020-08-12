Mary Ann Zavada (Shannon) passed away 7/12/2020 suddenly and unexpectedly while traveling to Wisconsin to visit family and friends. She was born 2/29/1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, the eldest daughter of Donald and Bernice (Komosa) Shannon. She grew up in Stevens Point and attended Saint Peters grade school and Maria high school graduating in 1962. She attended Saint Mary's school of nursing in Milwaukee, and worked as a nurse at St Michaels hospital Stevens Point and St Mary's hospital in Madison, Wi. She was married on 6/10/1967 at Saint Peters Catholic Church to Gary M Zavada and he survives her living in So. Pasadena, Fl. She and her husband owned and operated Clinic Pharmacy of Stevens Point, and she was active in its operation. She enjoyed many social groups including her luncheon group in Stevens Point, and she was active in the St. Michael's hospital auxiliary, having won an Award for her program on Alcohol and Drug abuse. She enjoyed retirement living at Harbourside in Florida and participated on many committees and social events. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Cori) Zavada Milwaukee, WI and her daughter Jennifer Zavada Plover, WI. Her sister Karen (John) Clifford and brother Donald (Debie) Shannon of Stevens Point. Her grandchildren Jacqueline, Zachary, Sofia, Angelina, & Scarlett of Milwaukee. She had two great grandchildren Bodie & Neva of Milwaukee.



She was a devoted wife, mother & special NaNa to her grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private funeral mass is being planed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store