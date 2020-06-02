Mary Beth Taber entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 31, 2020, following a short battle with cancer.
Mary Beth was born on April 27, 1951, in Bemidji, Minn. to Delores (Batchelder) and Earl Taber. Following graduation from Bemidji High School in 1969, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at Lakeland Dental School. Her career continued in Winona, Minn. as she worked in social services and, later, at Stevens Point at Moodie Trucking as a secretary. She returned to Bemidji to care for her father and studied electrolysis at cosmetology school in St. Paul, Minn.. She proceeded to run her own business from her home in Bemidji. Mary Beth, along with her beloved daughter Tina, moved back to Stevens Point in 1987, where she worked as a house cleaner and caregiver until her retirement.
Mary Beth was a devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was immensely proud of Tina and was thrilled to add son-in-law Barry and then grandchildren Taber, Drew and Emma to her family. She delighted in each of them and in being involved in their lives. She was humble, gentle, and selfless in so many ways. She was always quick to smile.
Mary Beth also loved animals, flowers, idyllic Thomas Kincade paintings, and being outdoors. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, and crafting. A true Minnesotan at heart, Mary Beth liked loons and always cheered for the Vikings. She was a longtime attendee at Woodlands Church and happily helped fold bulletins every week. She loved worshiping her Lord at church, and her faith was a stable foundation in her life.
Survivors include daughter Tina (Barry) Nelson and grandchildren Taber, Drew and Emma Nelson of Plover along with brothers David (Sandy) Taber of Winona, Minn., and Robert (Dawn) Taber of Virginia Beach, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
The family is very grateful to Mary Beth's caregivers who loved and supported her over the last three years. Thank you for taking such good care of her! Services will be held at Riverside Bible Camp in Amherst on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.