Mary Jane Kieliszewski, 74 of Stevens Point, died Saturday Dec. 14, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Mathew & Elizabeth (Radzinski) Groshek. She attended St. Joseph Elementary and Maria High School.
Her marriage to Ronald Kieliszewski took place on Aug. 27, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Mary was a lifelong resident of Stevens Point, she worked 25 years for the Copps Corporation in several different departments before retiring.
They raised two children, Pam (Paul) Blount & Todd (Rita).
She enjoyed reading, attending plays, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends. Mary was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.
She is survived by her husband, Ron of Stevens Point. Son; Todd (Rita) of Nekoosa. Brother; Jim (El) Groshek of Stevens Point. Sisters; Alice Lasinski of Plover and Pat Feind of West Allis.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Pam. The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU department at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital for all their loving care and support.
Liturgy of the Word service for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Portage County Humane Society would be appreciated.
For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019