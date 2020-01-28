Home

Mary Jane Shafranski


1929 - 2020
Mary Jane Shafranski Obituary
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Mary Jane Shafranski was born to eternal life at the age of 90.
Mary Jane was born on Apr. 2, 1929 in Stevens Point to Frank and Pauline Wanta. She graduated from P J Jacobs High School in 1947. On Aug. 6, 1951 she married Gregory Shafranski. They raised two daughters, Nancy and Ellen, and one son Richard. She was employed by Sentry Insurance for 35 years.
Mary Jane had a great love for her family. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother and was an ever-present part of their lives. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters and brother. They all enjoyed many lunches and visits together.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory, her parents, Frank and Pauline, brothers Hubert Wanta and Max Wanta, and, godsons Douglas Firkus and Patrick Martin. She is survived by her children, Nancy Shafranski, Richard (Louise) Shafranski, and Ellen (Michael) Rice. Her grandchildren Christen (Paul) Gentile, Timothy Rice and three great grandchildren Camille, Gregory, and Joseph. Her sisters, Bernadette Firkus, Theresa Nolan and Rita (Cliff) Leary, and her brother Robert (Betty) Wanta, as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.
Celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 838 Fremont St. Stevens Point. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery following the mass.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
