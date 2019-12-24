|
Mary Patricia Rosholt, 78, of Rio Verde, AZ passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at her residence in Arizona. She was born in Milwaukee on Mar. 4, 1941.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Rosholt; two children, Jill (Scott Swingle) Rosholt, and J.G. (Lynne) Rosholt, nine grandchildren, Ryan, Winter, Maren and Grace Osborne; Ciara (Luke) Carbonella, Caden, Chandler, Chloe and Calynne Rosholt; a brother Richard (Helen) Kluck; a sister Darlene (Dale) Steinke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Elisabeth Kluck and a brother Laverne.
Celebration of life will be held in Minocqua during the summer of 2020.
Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Minocqua and Woodruff is assisting the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019