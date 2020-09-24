After a long and fulfilling life, Michael a Liebe, 83, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side.
Son of Michael, Sr and Charlotte Liebe. Mike was born September 28, 1936 in Stevens Point, WI. He attended PJ Jacob High School. Mike was know for his quick wit, fixing/building things and his ability to motivate others to strive to be the best they can be. He also became a fabulous chef, sharing 2 amazing BBQ sauces that he worked to perfect.
He married Lucille (Luci) Niemczyk, May 1, 1981. They were married for 39 years, blending 7 children, creating one family.
Mike worked for Vetter Manufacturing until he took a position as Vice President/National Sales Mgr for Lincoln Wood Products, Merrill, WI. He retired in 2000. Being that he wasn't the kind of person to sit idle, he started volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Operation Bootstrap that same year, where he was later asked to be on the Board of Directors. Along with ushering at Holy Spirit/St. Stan's Church, he assisted with church picnics and the fall festival. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Michael Sr. & Charlotte, his daughter, Lori Wachter, siblings: Elizabeth Platta, Elaine Charpin/Rinka, Victor Liebe and James Liebe.
Miek is survived by his wife, Lucille (Luci) Liebe, sons: Alan Lieb (Kathi), Milledgevile, GA, Patrick Liebe (Connie), Amherst Junction, WI, and daughter Sandy Allen (Todd), Neenah, WI. Step-children: Denise Lassa (Mike), Stevens Point, WI, Doreen Moscinski, Stevens Point, WI, and Kevin Moscinski (Susan), Hartford, WI. Grandchildren: Vanessa Wachter-Lukje, Brandon Wachter, Kendra Allen, Kara Allen, Jenna Liebe, Hunter Liebe, Natalie Moscinski, Megan Lassa, Nicole Blake, Adam Moscinski and Emily Moscinski. Great grandchildren: Jaxson, Jade, Wyatt, Duke and Arthur. He is also survived by his three siblings; Mary M Erskine, Elkhorn, WI, Bernard J Liebe, Waunakee, WI, and Carl R Leibe, Villa Park, IL.
Friends may call on saturday, September 19, from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Spirit/St. Stans in Stevens Point, WI. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Operation Bootstrap, 5000 Heffron St, Stevens Point.
