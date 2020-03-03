|
Michael Gene Durrant passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Feb. 17, 2020 after a brief, well fought battle with lung cancer. He was born on Sept. 20, 1951. His grandchildren knew him as Papa, while others called him Doc, Iron Mike or simply, Mike.
Michael is remembered for his remarkable dedication to his children and grandchildren. He relished attending functions his grandchildren were involved in. He left this world having been generous to family, friends and strangers alike. He often put the needs of others over his own, with countless stories of him assisting strangers without a second thought. He proved himself extraordinary in this life, being strong and trustworthy. He enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, home cooked meals, shooting the breeze, telling tall tales and drinking a coffee.
Michael graduated from Marion High School, and then served as a medic in the US Army. After his service, he married Jaqueline (Clinton) Price, they were married for more than 20 years. Shortly after starting a family, he began his successful lifelong career as a truck driver. Never a person to be idle, post-retirement he worked seasonally for Jay-Mar in Plover through 2019.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William and Genevieve (Zywacki) Durrant, brothers Robert Durrant and Dennis Durrant, sister Linda Smith.
Michael is survived by his children, Abraham (Paulene Bobbe) Durrant of Plover and Amy Fors of Chippewa Falls, brother Jeffrey (Mary) Durrant of Waupaca, sisters Sharon Durrant and Sandra Durrant, grandchildren Aven Durrant-Bobbe, Jaida Fors, Amira Durrant-Bobbe, Adrik Durrant-Bobbe and Atticus Durrant-Bobbe, and dear friend Chuck (Shelly) Martin.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thank you to the Ascension St. Michael's oncology nursing and staff. The care, compassion and comfort given will forever be remembered.
A celebration of life, for family and friends, will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Standing Rocks Park, 7782 Standing Rocks Rd, Stevens Point WI 54482. A private interment ceremony will be held at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020