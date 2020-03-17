|
Molly Clark Voorheis, 61, passed away on March 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim, and their children Mattie, Tom, Ellen, and Patrick. Molly was the oldest of the seven children of Jim and Noni Clark of Stevens Point; her surviving siblings are Liz Menzer, Jenny, Tom (Nancy), Sarah, John (Kirsten), and Pete.
Molly was born in Wells, Minnesota on Oct. 25, 1958, and moved to Stevens Point with her family in 1966. She graduated from SPASH (1977), where she was active in tennis and girls basketball, debate, and the school newspaper. She attended UWSP and was awarded the prestigious Albertson Medallion at her 1981 graduation. While at UWSP, she was elected to the Stevens Point Area School District Board of Education, making her one of the youngest school board members in Wisconsin. Molly received her graduate degree in English at Syracuse University, and worked for nearly 30 years as a writing instructor at Syracuse University. Her colleagues describe her as an outstanding mentor, especially skilled in the fine art of critiquing student writing in a constructive manner.
Molly was an active supporter of Syracuse City Schools, and continued her involvement in educational programs even after her children graduated. She was an avid reader and a firm believer in the power of a handwritten thank-you note. She enjoyed playing in UWSP's annual Trivia contest, and $1 Bloody Mary specials at Rusty's Backwater Saloon.
In honor of Molly's long-time advocacy of programs supporting at-risk youth, contributions may be made to the Building Men Program, Inc., 103 Mann Drive, Syracuse, NY 13209, or on-line at Buildingmenprogram.org.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020