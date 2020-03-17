Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns-Garfield Funeral Home Inc.
3175 East Genesee Street
Syracuse, NY 13224
(315) 446-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Voorheis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Clark Voorheis


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Molly Clark Voorheis Obituary
Molly Clark Voorheis, 61, passed away on March 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim, and their children Mattie, Tom, Ellen, and Patrick. Molly was the oldest of the seven children of Jim and Noni Clark of Stevens Point; her surviving siblings are Liz Menzer, Jenny, Tom (Nancy), Sarah, John (Kirsten), and Pete.
Molly was born in Wells, Minnesota on Oct. 25, 1958, and moved to Stevens Point with her family in 1966. She graduated from SPASH (1977), where she was active in tennis and girls basketball, debate, and the school newspaper. She attended UWSP and was awarded the prestigious Albertson Medallion at her 1981 graduation. While at UWSP, she was elected to the Stevens Point Area School District Board of Education, making her one of the youngest school board members in Wisconsin. Molly received her graduate degree in English at Syracuse University, and worked for nearly 30 years as a writing instructor at Syracuse University. Her colleagues describe her as an outstanding mentor, especially skilled in the fine art of critiquing student writing in a constructive manner.
Molly was an active supporter of Syracuse City Schools, and continued her involvement in educational programs even after her children graduated. She was an avid reader and a firm believer in the power of a handwritten thank-you note. She enjoyed playing in UWSP's annual Trivia contest, and $1 Bloody Mary specials at Rusty's Backwater Saloon.
In honor of Molly's long-time advocacy of programs supporting at-risk youth, contributions may be made to the Building Men Program, Inc., 103 Mann Drive, Syracuse, NY 13209, or on-line at Buildingmenprogram.org.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Molly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns-Garfield Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -