|
|
Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:10 a.m. Myron lost his 20 year battle with Alzheimer's. Thanks to his loving family, friends and caregivers he was able to remain in his home. He spent his final hours watching John Wayne (The Duke) and listening to classical country on his "Orthophonix".
Born 91 years ago on April 19 to Peter and Helen (Krefta) Shippy in Stevens Point. Myron spent over nine decades in Wisconsin, never leaving the state. He found everything he wanted and needed in his home state. Most days throughout his life, Myron was found on the many lakes and streams fishing for that big one that seldom got away or hunting the forest and woods for more than his share of squirrels, rabbits, birds and deer. He shared his talent and love of fishing with many fishing buddies, young and old. He was especially proud of his record muskies; several of his musky mounts were found on the walls of local taverns. His children will forever remember fishing for bullheads at Iverson Park with cane poles in the dark, even catching a bat now and then. Myron filled winters with ice fishing and bragged about being the first one on McDill, with only one falling through reported.
In July 1950 Myron married Patricia Hackney. They had four children: Peter (the late Barbara) Shippy, Stevens Point; Patti (Thomas) Ksionsk, Rhinelander; Susan (James) Haessly, Junction City and Shawn (Thomas) Dobeck, Windsor, Co.
The "Shippy kids" were raised in a happy humble home and were lucky to have a dad that believed that "you never lay a hand on someone you love".
Myron worked on the SooLine Railroad for approximately 40 years. He retired from the Sooline Railroad when it was sold. He then filled his days with fishing, cheering for the Cubs and spoiling his grandchildren: Maggi (Jens) Rademacher, Gehrden, Germany; Brandy (Derek) Bannach, Waupaca; Seth (Lindsay Rouse) Shippy, Plover; Molli (Mat Oestrerreicher) Ksionsk, Hatley; Joshua Haessley, Junction City; Amanda Rouse-Shippy, Stevens Point; and Marti (Abby McGuire) Ksionsk, Chicago, IL.
Shortly after retiring Myron received an Alzheimer's diagnosis and needed
24 hour support from his wife, Patricia. His world changed from an outdoorsman to house confined. During his dark time, there were nine shining stars added to his world: Brandon Oesterreicher, Rhinelander; Max Oesterreicher, Hatley, Trevor Bannach, Waupaca; Kaleb Bannach, Waupaca; Sadie Bannach, Waupaca; Annabelle Rouse, Plover; Elowyn Rouse-Shippy, Plover; Evan Rouse, Stevens Point; and Charlotte Rademacher, Gehrden, Germany.
Patricia passed away in 2015 and Myron's life once again forever changed without her. Myron's final 4 1/2 years were spent in the northwoods and lakes with his daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Tom. His final days and months were comforted by Ruth Congelton, CNA; Kelly Wotalejwicz, RN; and Ministry Hospice. Myron's family thanks them for all the help. As per family wishes, there was no public service or burial. The Hildebrand Funeral Home of Rhinelander assisted the family with last comforts. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 2020 in Rhinelander.
"GOTTA RUN, CUBS ARE ON. THEN I'M GOIN' FISHIN.'"
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020