Norma T. Johanson, 96 years old, died at home on July 2, 2020 after receiving the care of Ted and Joan Johanson for many years, and the care of Ascension Home Hospice for a little more than a year.



Norma's family is very grateful for the hospice care provided to Norma by Megan, Julie, and Mark, and on occasion, Stephanie and Maria.



Norma was born in Minneapolis on April 21, 1924, shortly after her parents William and Gudrun (Grandma Goody), along with her older sister, immigrated from Norway. More children were born into the family: three rather frisky, funny, intelligent boys and a baby sister. Norma's father died early, leaving a single mother with six children. Norma's older sister was able to work in support of the family and Grandma was a salad chef at the Hiawatha Club on Lake Minnetonka. That left Norma with a bulk of responsibility for her four younger siblings, who called her Nonie. A favorite activity of Norma's in high school was music: playing flute in North High's band and the ("always winning") Robbinsdale City Marching Band.



After high school she worked in a small chemical research lab in St. Paul, where she met and married O Walter Johanson in 1947. Norma chose to maintain her maiden name "Torp" in place of her middle name, Eleanor. She had two sons. Bruce was born in 1948 and Ted in 1953. They continued living in Minneapolis until the boys were out of high school. A job transfer brought them to Columbus, Ohio where Norma obtained work with Highlights for Children Magazine as "Telephone Directory Librarian" to support the phone sales program. After retirement, Norma and Walt lived near Ashville, North Carolina until they bought a house on the shore of Lake Huron across the street from Ted and Joan's family; Mackinac Island and the straits were part of their visual panorama. Ted relocated to Stevens Point in 1995 and Norma and Walt soon followed.



When Walt died in 2013, Norma sold her house to Ted and Joan, choosing to live independently in an area apartment for about 18 months. Her blindness, however, became worse and she needed more care. She moved in with Joan and Ted, having her own "apartment" in the house.



Norma's blindness continued to worsen until becoming "black." Listening to recorded books became her primary daily activity. After having exhausted most of what she wanted to listen to from the Stevens Point Public Library, the Wisconsin Talking Books and Braille Library sent her 3,458 books, most of which she "read".



In March of 2020, Ted began to build a family sailboat. Norma wanted to partner in the project and the family decided that "Norma T" would be just the right name for the boat.



Norma is survived by her son (Ted/Joan Johanson), grandchildren (Kirsti/Steve, Marna, Peder/Kirsten, Luke/Sarah and Kallista), and great-grandchildren (Ellie, Owen, and Mabel).



In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Ascension Home Hospice at 1840 Post Road in Plover, WI, 54467.



Boston Funeral Home is honored to be assisting her family.

