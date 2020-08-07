1/1
Norman A Fletcher
1937 - 2020
Norman A. Flethcer, age 83, Town of Buena Vista, died at home on August 4, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 25, 1937 to the late George and Esther (Sitzer) Fletcher in Stevens Point, WI. Norman grew up in the Town of Buena Vista, attended Liberty Corners Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.

He married LaVon L. Lutz on May 12, 1973 at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Amherst, WI.

Norman devoted his life to working on the family farm with his brothers. The Fletcher Farm began as a dairy farm and in 1977 was converted to a crop farm. -Norman lived and breathed farming and was involved until the very end.

He will be remembered for his hardworking and dedicated nature. Norman loved his family, especially his grandchildren and relished attending their sporting events and school functions. In his earlier years, he enjoyed participating in bowling leagues. He was a former board member of the Town of Buena Vista and the Portage County Bank. In his spare time, Norman enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. In his later years, he enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos. Faith was extremely important to Norman, and he was a devoted member of the Buena Vista United Methodist church.

He is survived by his loving wife, LaVon Fletcher; children, Kevin (Wendy) Fletcher, Jason (Ann) Fletcher, and Brenda Fletcher; grandchildren, Rachel (Cody), Meghan, Kaila, and Gabe. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Marcia and Judie Fletcher; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Randall (Myrtle), Maurice, and Marvin.

A public visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home. A private family ceremony will follow at 2:00 p.m. with traditional burial in Liberty Corners Cemetery.

All current social safety practices will be observed to facilitate safe assembly; including the wearing of face coverings. Attendance is based on your personal comfort level.

His family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice for their care, especially Wendy and Donna.

Published in Stevens Point News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
7
Burial
02:00 PM
Liberty Corners Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Brenda and family. My sincere condolences to the loss of your father. A lot of great memories of him and your Uncle Marvin at the bowling alley. May God rest his soul. I will remember him in my prayers. Phillip J. Janowski, Town of Hull (Stevens Point), WI.
Phillip J. Janowski
August 6, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
August 5, 2020
You will truly be missed!!
Carol Stanczyk
Family
August 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will miss our times together, had many a good time especially in Bahamas.. and our golf outings together. visiting the family.
Richard and judy Swenson
