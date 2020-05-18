Patrick James Cashin, age 72, of Plover died at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was born Sept. 3, 1947 to the late James and Virginia (Banke) Cashin in Stevens Point. Patrick grew up in the area, attended St. Stephen Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Pacelli High School. Patrick attended Western Michigan University where he received an education in printing management.
Patrick was inducted into the US Army National Guard and was honorably discharged.
He married Cherie A. Christensen on July 18, 1981 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church.
Patrick dedicated his life working for the Journal Printing Company. He worked there for 42 years and retired as the company's president.
Patrick will be remembered for his determination and energetic nature. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. In his earlier years, he was a WIAA basketball official and enjoyed playing softball. Family was important and he valued the time they spent together.
Survivors include his wife, Cherie Cashin; children: Christine Zagrezebski, Cortney (Tim) Koffarnus, and Brett (Claire) Cashin; grandchildren: Creed Zagrezebski and Adelaide Cashin; siblings: Cece (Richard) Schoenberger, Tom (Kathleen) Cashin, and Mary VanOrder. He is also survived by numerous close nieces and nephews, extend family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margie Engebretson.
A Private Family Service will be held at Boston Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net. Please make all memorial contribution to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 18 to May 25, 2020.