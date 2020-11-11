Priscilla Louise Ritter 97

passed away peacefully on October 29,2020 in Shakopee, MN.

She was born May 1,1923 to Louise & Oscar Druckrey in Shawano, WI .She was married to the late Robert W. Ritter. She is survived by Lynda Smith, Brandon, Fl.; Daniel (Dianne)Ritter, Shakopee, MN.; Stephen Ritter, Henderson, Nevada; James (Judy)Ritter, Shakopee, MN.; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren; a brother Curtis (Elizabeth) Druckrey, Lansing, MI.; 2 nieces, and numerous cousins.

At age eight, Priscilla endured a personal tragedy- the loss of her mother. At age 11,her father remarried a wonderful seamstress, Magdalen Matz.

Upon graduating Valedictorian

from Shawano High School, she attended Bellin School of Nursing in Green Bay. She graduated in 1944,and then joined the US Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Waukegan, IL. It was there that she met Robert and they were married on November 8, 1945. After being discharged from the Navy, they moved to Winnebago, MN. In 1948 they moved to Wausau, WI., where she worked at Memorial Hospital. In 1950 they moved to Stevens Point, WI where she worked at St Michaels Hospital and then as a public health nurse for Portage County Health Department for 23 years. She was an active member of St Paul's Lutheran church, and several community organizations. In 2010 they moved to Shakopee, MN. to be closer to family. Since 2019, Priscilla had been a resident at All Saints Senior Living facility in Shakopee, MN.

Due to COVID 19, a private memorial service will be held later, with interment being planned for the spring of 2021 in Shawano, WI

It was her wish that any memorials go to St Paul Lutheran Church & School, Stevens Point, WI.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store