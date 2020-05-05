Richard Allen Burhite, age 67 of Plover passed away unexpectedly at the family lake home Tuesday, April 28. He was born Dec. 22, 1952 on the McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, KS. As a child the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids where Rich attended grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. He then attended University Wisconsin-River Falls and graduated in 1974 with his B.S. in Math and Education. Rich worked as a Math and Computer Science teacher in the Stevens Point School District for over 30 years. He also touched so many lives through his coaching and mentoring of student athletes for three decades.
In later years, Rich relished spending time on the lake with family where he was Captain of the pontoon boat, self-declared expert fisherman and King of the grill. He enjoyed going to Packer games with his father-in-law, bowling and binge watching the Sci-fi channel. Rich was also an ardent collector of NB backyard dad shoes.
Rich was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Burhite; father, Edward Burhite; mother-in law, Betty Klaus and brother-in-law, Mike Thompson.
Rich is survived by; his wife, Georgia Burhite; his children, Cary (Manuel Ortiz) Burhite of Superior, and Ryan Burhite of Superior; grandson, Gunnar. He is also survived by his siblings, Rusty Burhite, Streeter, ND; Randy (Michelle) Burhite, Green Bay; Debbie Thompson, Grafton; Jan (James) Montag, Wisconsin Rapids, and many nieces and nephews.
Time for gathering and reminiscing with family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Pisarski. Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 5 to May 12, 2020.