Robert Carl "Bob" Quam
1947 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Carl Quam, age 73, of Stevens Point, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Bob was born March 27, 1947 to Carl and Mary (Smith) Quam in Lodi, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and played football and baseball throughout school. Bob graduated from Lodi High School in 1965. He then attended UW – Madison for three years.

Bob had various jobs throughout his life. The job he loved and cherished the most was being the Director of the Salvation Army – Hope Center in Stevens Point. In 2017, he stepped down as Director to Director of Community Outreach and Community Fundraising Coordinator.

Bob worked with Hunger and Poverty Prevention of Portage County, Empty Bowls, Rent Ready, Justice Works, Salvation Army Red Kettle, United Way, and Emergency Partners of Portage County. He served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and the FEMA Board.

Bob was dedicated to his community, especially the homeless. He was devoted to helping others. He was a long-time lover of jazz music and had a VERY extensive collection.

Bob left behind many friends he considered his family, Dana Kaminski, Fran Fink, Jennifer Lorbecke, Ed Sarrazin, and Ed Wilson. Bob is also survived by a cousin, Sue Mahlke.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held in the Salvation Army – Hope Center parking lot in Stevens Point on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. There will be plenty of room to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Burial will be held in Garden Bluff Cemetery in Lodi, WI at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up at the Salvation Army – Hope Center. Donations can be mailed to 1600 Briggs Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.

Published in Stevens Point News from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Salvation Army – Hope Center parking lot
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Bob was an amazing man, who dedicated his life to helping "the least of those among us". He was an inspiration to me personally and a great resource in getting the RentReady program up and running. I wish I would have told him more often how much I appreciated his hard earned wisdom and advice. He was always willing to help or offer guidance, he will be sorely missed by one and all who knew him. Godspeed my friend.
Mark Kordus
Friend
September 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing BOB,for
decades
Bob was the most caring man,he made numerous friends,Bob's dedication to the Salvation Army an Hope Center was a dedication to help others less fortunate .
R.I.P BOB heaven is gaining another bright shinning
Marianne Cychosz
Friend
