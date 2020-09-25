Bob was an amazing man, who dedicated his life to helping "the least of those among us". He was an inspiration to me personally and a great resource in getting the RentReady program up and running. I wish I would have told him more often how much I appreciated his hard earned wisdom and advice. He was always willing to help or offer guidance, he will be sorely missed by one and all who knew him. Godspeed my friend.

Mark Kordus

Friend