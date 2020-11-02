Robert "Bob" Dalum, age 67, of Stevens Point, died October 31, 2020 due to Covid.
Bob was born January 2, 1953 to Dale W. and Alyce M. (Grimelli) Dalum. He was born and raised in Rhinelander and attended the local schools. Bob graduated from Rhinelander High School. He attended University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and graduated with a degree in Physical Education.
Bob worked for the Soo Line Railroad, WI Central Railroad, and retired from Canadian National Railroad as Chief Dispatcher.
He married Leslie Ann Mayer in Stevens Point on July 7, 1990.
Bob was a member of the Eagle's Club and Elk's Club in Lake Havasu City, AZ; he was also a member of the Glacier Wood Golf Course in Iola, WI.
Bob was a Badger season ticket holder for over 30 years and an avid golfer. He relished wintering in Lake Havasu City, AZ with his wife. While in Lake Havasu City, he enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat. Bob loved hunting on his land in Northern Wisconsin. He delighted in entertaining his family and friends with his excellent cooking, which he learned at his grandparents' resort in Rhinelander.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Dalum; daughters, Shelley (Chuck) Martin & Missy (Steve) Milleson; grandchildren, Kelley (Dan), Katie, Nate, & Jordan; sister, Barbara Nelson; and nephew, Chris Nelson.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and in-laws.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. Safe social practices by all guests and family will be strictly observed. Attendance is based on your comfort level.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care and ICU Staff at Ascension Saint Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
