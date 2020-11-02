Robert M. Lind, age 91, of Stevens Point, died October 30, 2020 at home, with his wife and daughter at his side, after a short battle with lymphoma.



Robert was born September 16, 1929 to Oscar and Clara (Tufte) Lind in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Panama from 1951-1953.



Robert was employed at the WRIV Division of Consolidated Papers where he began as a pipefitter in 1950 and then served as a pipefitter/oiler supervisor until he retired in 1989.



On August 1, 1953, Robert married Camille Turzenski at St Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point.



Robert was a member of the American Legion for over 70 years. He quarried the stone and built his home by hand with stone from a quarry he owned with his brother Norman. Robert enjoyed his summer home in Door County where he relished watching the sunsets with his family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for his late son's children.



Survivors include his wife, Camille Lind of Stevens Point; daughter, Dr. Nancy Lind of Normal, IL; sisters, Dorothy Witzke of Oshkosh & Margaret Ewaskowicz of Schofield; grandchildren, Mitchell (Ali), Jordan, & Claira Lind; and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Nora, & Bennett Lind.



He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Detective Thomas Lind & Mary Claira Lind; and siblings, Gustave Lind, Norman Lind, Carl Lind, Orville Lind, & Elizabeth Westenberger.



As per his request, there will be no public services. A private family service was held.

