Ruth E. (Yach) Losinski, 95, of Stevens Point, passed away Saturday March 28, at the Willows
of Iola.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1924, in Stevens Point, to the late Joseph and Mary (Dudzik) Yach. Ruth was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. With Polish as her primary language, she quickly learned English while attending St. Peter's grade school. Her Polish speaking skills led her to getting the lead role in a school play, which was one of her fondest memories.
She graduated from P J Jacobs High School, followed by working at Weber Tackle Company.
She was a proud member of St. Peter's Rosary Society, and later served as a reading volunteer at Madison Elementary School.
On June 24, 1950 her marriage to Lawrence Losinski took place at St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Her loving and caring nature was seen as she devoted her life to raising their four daughters and happily, spent time with their 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Ruth's interests included bowling, bike riding, gardening, word search, watching Wheel of Fortune and cooking, and especially baking homemade bread. Having learned to make ponczka from her mother's Polish recipe was a Lenten treat. Vacationing in northern Wisconsin and fishing with dad was always something she looked forward to. Everyone has great memories of playing 500 Rummy with her.
Survivors include daughters, Karen (Dennis) Gloudemans of Kaukauna, Mary (Dennis) Segebart of Littleton, Colo., Lois (Jay) Allen of Indianapolis, Ind., and Christine (Jerry) Thompson of Iola; grandchildren, Kimberly (Justin) Musser, Lindsay (Eric) Berg, Sarah (Justin) Hackbarth, Jared (Shannon) Segebart, Amanda and Hannah Segebart, Heather (Jason) O'Neill, Justin (Christine) Lukasavige, Rachel (Alan) Miegel, Tyson Lukasavige, Heidi (John) Pliwko, Ben Thompson and Nick (Stephanie) Thompson; great grandchildren Dylan, Mackenzee, Sydney, Hudson, Sawyer, Evelyn, Drew, Kendal, Ava, Amanda, Brie, Chloe, Jack, Abigail, Brynn, Connor, Lucas, Archer and Trinity, and great-great grandson Daniel. As well as one sister in law, Delores Yach.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers William, Vilas and Leonard Yach; sisters, Selma (Yach) Strong and Virginia (Yach) Golla.
We would like to thank RN Jenny from Heartland Hospice for the blessing she brought to our lives, and to Susan from the Lodge at Whispering Pines for the kindness she showed our mom.
Mom, we are together even when we are apart, for you are forever in our hearts, and we love you. Idz z Bogiem.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth was held due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Rev. Dan Hackel officiated. Burial followed in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences and to view the funeral mass please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020