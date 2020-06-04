Shawnna Marie Bosworth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30. Shawnna was born Aug. 12, 1975 in Kankakee, Illinois to parents Michael Carstens and Connie Jessup. In her short life Shawnna accomplished so many things including getting her GED, attending Midstate Technical College for medical transcription, and then returning to Midstate to become a Certified Medical Assistant. Shawnna held a wide variety of positions over the years such as being a charismatic, outgoing bartender, administrative assistant, Certified Medical Assistant with Ascension/St. Michael's OB-GYN department and her favorite role as a world famous "Dart Diva". She held true to her values by being a caring, loving person to others, a straight shooter and an excellent friend, sister and confidant, as well as a proud mother, wife and grandmother. Shawnna was always there for others. No matter how big or small the task, she put the happiness of others before her own and showed her love to friends, family and strangers alike. Shawnna had many hobbies including fishing, camping, gardening, a love of travel and most of all, a love of riding motorcycles. Other hobbies included darts, dancing, knick-knack collecting, scrapbooking, taking pictures and a strong spiritual connection to dragonflies. She had an amazing ability to reach people and connect with them, loved people despite their flaws, was always someone you could come to in a time of need, and was the person you could ask for a favor no matter how big the task.
Shawnna is survived by her mother Connie Jessup, her father Michael (Kathy), her husband Marcus and her two sons, Eric and Junior (JJ). She is further survived by her sisters Tonya and Stacy, her brother Daniel, her nephews Devonte, Tavon and Zach, her niece Daysha and her grandchildren Isabel, Oliver and a new baby boy due to arrive in a few months. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends.
Family, friends and all others whose lives Shawnna touched are invited to her visitation on Friday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We encourage all who loved and cared for Shawnna to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 6 at the Mead Park Pavilion near the beach, starting at 3 p.m. We ask that those attending please do not bring alcohol to the event, and do not come intoxicated. A private service for Shawnna will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in Shawnna's name at Associated Bank. Those interested in donating can visit any Associated Bank branch to make a donation to the "Shawnna Bosworth Memorial Fund". Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.