|
|
Stacia Newby, 88, a lifelong Plover resident received her angel wings on March 28. The youngest of six children of the late John and Mary Bednarczyk, Sr., Stacia was born August 25, 1931; and, graduated from the Coddington and Old Maine schools. There, she met her soulmate for life, Wilfred (Louie) Newby. They married January 28, 1950 and raised three children Carolyn (John) White, Montana; Randy (Lin) Newby, Georgia; Kathryn (Allen) Fandre, Wisconsin.
Stacia was among the first to be a room mother (aka teacher aide) at Roosevelt Elementary School.
She worked for the Weber Tackle and Peters' Leader companies for over ten years. Then, managed the JCPenney toy department before being promoted to credit and customer service manager. Later, she became the fabric and craft department manager for a Copps retail store. When the store closed, she joined Syrco until her retirement.
In her spare time, with an unbridled artistic flair, she designed then handcrafted original wooden miniatures finding great success selling them at craft shows. Her selection grew to include larger items including snowmen, which were also a favorite of hers to collect. Next, Stacia added knitting and sewing to her craft hobby and sold these at the Holly Shoppe also with tremendous success. For 28 years, she also volunteered at the Holly Shoppe where she enjoyed helping customers, setting displays, cashiering at the store, its fundraisers and offsite venues. Stacia served on the Holly Shoppe Board of Directors.
Stacia was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred Newby, her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and nieces, nephews she considered siblings. Her legacy continues with her three children, four grandchildren who were her world: Jason (Becky) Fandre, Wisconsin; Paul (Katie) Fandre, Dubai; Nick (Lindsay) Newby, Georgia; Scott (Heather) Newby, Georgia; and, four great-grandchildren who she adored: Max, Owen, Natalie, and Cullen.
Boston Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A private burial will be held at the Plover Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the future.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020