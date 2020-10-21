Susan W. Sparapani, age 75, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully October 16, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital.
She was born on August 4, 1945 to the late Theodore Jennings Wilson and Evelyn Soley Wilson in Minneapolis, MN. Susan received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Michigan State University.
On January 27, 1968 she married her college sweetheart, Henry Randall Sparapani, in Grand Rapids, MI.
Hank and Susan, after a stint in Fort Wayne, IN, settled in Stevens Point, WI where Susan worked as a Librarian in the Acquisitions Department at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
Susan will be remembered as a witty wordsmith who loved to read books and always appreciated a good gourmet meal. A Cub Scout Den Mother and a supportive spouse to her Scoutmaster husband, she was a faithful sewer of merit badges to three Eagle Scout sons. Susan was a member of PEO and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Loving mother to her children, Matthew (Alison Newberry) of Chicago, IL, Timothy (Shawn Armbrust) of Washington, DC, Steven (Ashley Harrell) of Blue Lake, CA; her granddaughter Paige of Washington, DC; devoted sister-in-law to Marlene (Green Bay) and Marlene (Racine); and fun-loving aunt to Kathi, David, Peter, Sandee, Karen, Steve, Becky, Wendy, Nick and many others.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Sparapani; brothers, Ted Wilson and Tom Wilson; and brother-in-law, Peter Feira.
A virtual service will be held. Please check www.bostonfuneralhome.net
for details and to leave condolences.