1/1
Susan W. Sparapani
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan W. Sparapani, age 75, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully October 16, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital.

She was born on August 4, 1945 to the late Theodore Jennings Wilson and Evelyn Soley Wilson in Minneapolis, MN. Susan received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Michigan State University.

On January 27, 1968 she married her college sweetheart, Henry Randall Sparapani, in Grand Rapids, MI.

Hank and Susan, after a stint in Fort Wayne, IN, settled in Stevens Point, WI where Susan worked as a Librarian in the Acquisitions Department at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Susan will be remembered as a witty wordsmith who loved to read books and always appreciated a good gourmet meal. A Cub Scout Den Mother and a supportive spouse to her Scoutmaster husband, she was a faithful sewer of merit badges to three Eagle Scout sons. Susan was a member of PEO and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Loving mother to her children, Matthew (Alison Newberry) of Chicago, IL, Timothy (Shawn Armbrust) of Washington, DC, Steven (Ashley Harrell) of Blue Lake, CA; her granddaughter Paige of Washington, DC; devoted sister-in-law to Marlene (Green Bay) and Marlene (Racine); and fun-loving aunt to Kathi, David, Peter, Sandee, Karen, Steve, Becky, Wendy, Nick and many others.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Sparapani; brothers, Ted Wilson and Tom Wilson; and brother-in-law, Peter Feira.

A virtual service will be held. Please check www.bostonfuneralhome.net for details and to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved