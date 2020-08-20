1/
Terrill Wilson "Terry" Menzel
1924 - 2020
September 15, 1924 – August 11, 2020

Terrill "Terry" Wilson Menzel was born in Stevens Point, WI, on September 15, 1924. In one month, he would have celebrated his 96th birthday. Terry died on Tuesday, August 11th in Bellevue, NE.

Terry was a graduate of PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI, Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, and the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he earned his MBA in Risk and Insurance.

He was a gifted athlete throughout high school and college, lettering in football, hockey, basketball and tennis. In his later years, Terry was an avid golfer and he was proud of his 2 holes-in-one.

Terry was a radioman in the US Navy during World War II on the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt. He received the American Campaign Good Conduct and Victory Medals for his service to his country.

He married Rosemarie (Love) Menzel on July 9, 1949. Terry and Rose enjoyed 65 years together. They were blessed with four children, Barbara (Everett, WA), Sally (Kaneohe, HI). Nancy (Winchester, OR), and Ted (Bellevue, NE). Terry and Rose had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with two more in the way.

Terry held a variety of jobs in the insurance industry in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. He was also active in the following community organizations: YMCA, Junior Achievement, Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Elks Club, American Legion and the American Red Cross where he donated over 40 gallons of blood.

Preceded in death by wife Rosemarie (Love) Menzel; parents A.A. "Ted" & Myrtle Menzel; brother Robert Menzel.

Survived by children Barbara Menzel (Jon VanWagenen), Sally McCully (Paul), Nancy Sanderson (Rodney), Ted Menzel (Cindy); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Saturday, August 22nd, 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by

Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue.

The private inurnment will be held in Stevens Point, WI, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Red Cross of Portage County, WI.

Military Honors by US Navy Honor Guard & American Legion Post 331

Go Green Bay Packers and On Wisconsin!

Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE 68005

(402) 291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
