Thomas Kedrowski recently passed away at his home in Ignatio, Colorado. He was born in Stevens Point on June 11, 1949, the son of Daniel and Isabel Kedrowski. He attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and was a 1967 graduate of Pacelli High School.
Tom is survived by his son Phillip, Phillip's mother Sharon, his mother Isabel, sisters Kathryn (Arthur) Pfizenmayer, Mary (Dave) Wood, Barbara Weller, Peggy (Tom) Gabel, Kristine Sullivan, Beth Kedrowski and one brother, Daniel (Georgia), 15 nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father Daniel.
Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was selected for sniper training and became an Army Ranger. He was wounded and received the Purple Heart among other honors.
After service, he moved to Colorado and quoting his son, "he was an artist, blacksmith, farrier, farmer, cowboy, hippie, mule skinner, philosopher and a real man".
Per Tom's request, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread on Jura knob in the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019