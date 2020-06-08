Wayland F. Peterson, 95, beloved husband of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his daughters.

Born in Amherst on May 11, 1925, Wayland attended Amherst schools until moving with his parents to Milwaukee. He graduated from Boys Technology and Trade School in Milwaukee and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. As a navigator in WWII, he flew missions out of Grottaglie Airfield near Taranto, Italy with the 449th Bombardment Group. After returning from Italy, he worked for the city of Milwaukee (most of his career as a civil engineer). Dad married the love of his life, Charlotte, on Sept. 17, 1949. Together for 65 years, Dad and Mom showed us every day what family love, commitment to Christian values, education, and encouragement sounded, felt, and looked like. Dad graduated from Marquette University while raising his family: proud father to Debra, Jayne (Scott), Heidi (Jim) and Karin (Mark); grandfather to Alex (Jane Latham), Katy, Andy (Margo), Charlotte, Peter, Allison, Clint (Alisha), and Bryan (Barb); great-grandfather to Ava, Eli, and Neala.

Family and fishing were among Dad's greatest passions. He marked the passage of time with family get-togethers and what fish were running ...white bass in the spring, lake trout in the summer and ice-fishing in the winter...actually, anything with fins and gills. Like the Pied Piper, Grandpa led the grandkids with cane poles in hand to the Amherst millpond, where he would dodge the flying lines while baiting hooks with the worms, they all dug from the garden. Grandpa showed everybody how to catch crayfish that he then cooked, creating lifelong memories.

Dad, you are and always will be the foundation of our family. God blessed us with your unconditional love. We love you – Debra, Jayne, Heidi, and Karin.

Wayland is preceded in death by Charlotte, his beloved wife; his parents, C.G and Edith Peterson and step-mother, Ina Peterson; his sister, Norma Jean and brother-in-law, Paul Lash; his brother, Norman and sister-in-law, Annette Peterson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank everyone who helped care for Wayland in the past several years so he could stay in his home including Joan, Ruth, Jane, Amy, Sue, and Rhonda.

The outdoor funeral and interment service for Wayland will be held on Friday, June 12, 1 p.m.

at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst. As it is an outdoor service, all are welcome to attend. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Amherst. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Lettie W. Jensen Library, 278 N. Main St., Amherst, WI 54406.

