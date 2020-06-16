SFC Wayne L Engum Ret. "Wink" passed away from natural causes on May 26, 2020 in Woodbridge, Virginia



Wayne was born August 31, 1935 to Margaret Engum and Lenroot Engum in Stevens Point and attended local schools. He worked several jobs in Stevens Point, Chicago, Texas, and California before drafted by the United States Army in 1958.



Basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, served at Fort Belviour, Virginia, Fort Sheridan, Colorado, Hawaii, Korea, and Berlin, Germany. While in Berlin he met and married Christel Wagner.



The years of 1966 and 1967 he served as a medic in Pleiku, Vietnam. Wayne was a Clinical Specialist then a Medic Specialist for almost 22 years and finished his last tour in Stuttgart Germany in 1981.



Wayne was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Driver Badge, Mechanic Badge, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal (3rd Oak Leaf) Cluster, Army Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.



Survivors include his wife, Christel, daughters Deborah and Annette all of Woodbridge Virginia and sister Merrikay (Ron) Berry of Plover along with nieces and nephews.



Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers James (Delores) Engum, Robert (JoAnne) Engum and sister Jerane Pribel



Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with full military honors funeral with burial at Quanitico National Cemetery Virginia

