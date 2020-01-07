Home

Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
3200 Plover Road
Plover, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
3200 Plover Road
Plover, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
3200 Plover Road
Plover, WI
Willett S. "Will" Lehner


1921 - 2020
Willett S. "Will" Lehner Obituary
Willett "Will" S. Lehner, age 98, of Stevens Point, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 surrounded by family at the Marshfield Medical Center. He was born July 19, 1921 in St. Paul, MN.
He is the son of the late Joseph and Erma (Vreeland) Lehner.
Will served in the US Navy on the USS Ward the ship that fired the first shot of United States entering into WWII. Will was very proud of his military service and even wrote a book about it called "Legacy of a Pearl Harbor Survivor"
His marriage to Florence Sall took place on May 29, 1946 in St. Paul, MN. Florence died on Aug. 7, 2005.
He worked at the Worth Company for 34 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of the Plover VFW post 10262, American Legion Post 6, DAV Chapter 30, Tin Can Sailors and the "First Shot Naval Vets" club.
He also was President, Director and Chief Cook for the Bill Cook Chapter of The Izaak Walton League for over 50 years.
Survivors include two daughters; Patti (Paul C.) Adamski of Stevens Point and Cynthia Lehner of Kent, WA. One son; Jim (Ruth) Lehner of Plover.
Six grandchildren; Joseph (Lori) Lewandowski, Delylah (John) Silva, Rachael (Jon) Gadbois, Justin P. (Kristen Lambert) Adamski, Danny (Jessica Haney) Potter and Erika (Mike) Wisner; ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lodge at Whispering Pines for their care and love of our father and grandfather, and his cat, Whiskers.
He was preceded in death by one son; Michael and one sister; Dorothy Stephenson
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church at 3200 Plover Road in Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning also at the Church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: Never Forgotten Honor Flight 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234 Wausau, WI 54401. Ageless Aviation Dream Flight CO: Dave Lamken 4570 Hawk Haven Road
Stevens Point, WI 54482. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020
