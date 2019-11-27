|
|
Agnes Braaten, 87, of Butterfield died at her home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Community Bible Church in Butterfield with Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at Noon. Burial will follow at the Butterfield Mennonite Cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Agnes Elizabeth Adrian was born on Feb. 16, 1932 on the family farm near Butterfield, the daughter of John J. and Nettie (Penner) Adrian. Agnes was baptized upon confession of her faith on June 5, 1949 and became a member of the First Mennonite Church of Mountain Lake and later transferred her membership to the Mennonite Church of Butterfield. Agnes graduated from Butterfield High School in 1950. Agnes enjoyed 11 years working as the Secretary at Butterfield High School. Agnes married the love of her life, Aasten Herman Braaten, on June 13, 1959. They began farming together just North of Butterfield, where they lived and worked until 1993, when they moved to town. They never allowed the 'city' life to take them away from the farm, as they continued to actively farm with Bret and family until 2014. Aasten and Agnes enjoyed their winters in the warmth of Texas, then Arizona and looked forward to visits from their children and grandchildren. Agnes had a deep love for her faith and her family and she took great joy in the daily visits for lunch, when she provided the coffee and sweet treats.
Agnes is survived by son, Bret (Annette) Braaten; daughters: Barb (Mark) Warner, Beth Winters; grandchildren: Blane and Connie, Mike and Paula, Nick and Jenn, Nathan and Cally, Nadeen and Jeff, Travis and Misty, Scott and Brittany, Naomi and Andy; several great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Anna Ringen, Mabel Olson, and Eleanor Adrian. Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Aasten,; her parents; son-in-law, Kevin; siblings: Dave, John, Ben, Adrian and Annie Lepp.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Nov. 27, 2019