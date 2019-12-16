|
|
Alan Lantz, 66, of St. James died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Albion Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Springer officiating. Private burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Monday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Alan was born on July 16, 1953 in Mankato, to parents Everett and Mae (Blackstad) Lantz, the first of seven children. They moved to the farm in rural LaSalle in 1963 when Alan was 10 years old. He graduated from St. James High School in 1971. Alan was a lifelong farmer, learning from his dad at an early age. He was meticulous with his work and enjoyed driving around to check on his crops all summer long. In 1990, Alan was diagnosed with leukemia and treated at Mayo Clinic, making a full recovery after a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his brother Randy in 1991. For years Alan played in local pool and bowling leagues with his brother Lonny. He earned several trophies and even went to Las Vegas to play in national pool tournaments. His other favorite hobbies included collecting toy cars, playing card games, watching Jeopardy, completing crossword puzzles, and going fishing. He could be seen riding his motorcycle in warm weather months and attending local Ag and Toy shows. Alan had a passion for watching sports, including the Twins, Vikings, T-Wolves, Lynx, and Gophers games. He supported the St. James Saints athletics, attending countless basketball games and wrestling tournaments through the years. He stayed involved in the community by helping with BINGO at Godahl days, attending local parades and county fairs, and being an Eagles member in St. James. He retired from farming in 2016. Alan would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need, always there to lend a helping hand. He was kind hearted and loving. He always remembered everyone's birthdays with a nice card. Alan dedicated many years as a caregiver to his dad and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Linda (Mark) Hesse of Comfrey, Bonnie Lantz (Fred Falentin) of New Ulm, Darlene (Steve) Odegard of New Ulm, Randy (Sue) Lantz of Hayfield, Lonny Lantz of Hanska, Amy Lantz of Rochester; half-brother, David Lantz of New York; nieces and nephews: Dan (Mindi) Hesse, Steve (Anna) Hesse, Nathan Hesse, Lantz Dale, Chance Dale, Elsa Lantz, Angela (Kasey) Hulett, Maggie Dale, Christian Odegard, Evin (Kiley) Lantz, Stephanie Odegard, Haylee (Nick) Brown; great-nieces and nephews: Josh, Gavin, Lincoln, Bowen, Austin, Ella, Makenna, Makayla, Thomas, Kinsley, Olivia, Nora, and baby Hulett on the way; aunts and uncles, Fred and Diana Lantz, Audrey Lantz, Marie Lantz, Joe Blackstad, Richard Blackstad, Goldie Alexander, Karen Blackstad Nowak; as well as many cousins and friends. Alan was preceded in death by his parents: Everett and Mae Lantz; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and relatives.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019