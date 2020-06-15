James A. Hovdet, 85, of Butterfield, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at Our House Hospice of Murry County in Slayton. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at Voss Park on Saturday. A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Voss Park in Butterfield, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com. To access the livestream service streamed on Facebook go to Facebook.com/butterfieldcbc Please join the livestream 15 minutes prior to the start of the service. Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair for Jim's Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.