James A. Hovdet
1935 - 2020
James A. Hovdet, 85, of Butterfield, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at Our House Hospice of Murry County in Slayton. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at Voss Park on Saturday. A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Voss Park in Butterfield, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com. To access the livestream service streamed on Facebook go to Facebook.com/butterfieldcbc Please join the livestream 15 minutes prior to the start of the service. Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair for Jim's Service.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Family Funeral Home - Trimont Chapel
#71 2nd Ave. S.E.
Trimont, MN 56176
(507) 639-2281
June 14, 2020
Wed like to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jims family. We lift you in prayer for strength and healing.
Its hard to imagine Butterfield without Jim. He was a good man. May his memory give you peace.
Daryl and Gina Hall
