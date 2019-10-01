Home

Annette Fredrikson Obituary
Annette Fredrikson, 83, of St. James passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society – Pleasant View in St. James. Funeral services will be at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church in St. James at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, with Rev. Joe Faldet officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., and Thursday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. The family prefers memorials to the () in lieu of flowers. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Dorothy Annette Sandberg was born in Odin Township July 20, 1936 to Anthon and Margaret (Anderson) Sandberg. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Odin. She attended grade school in Odin and graduated from St. James High School in 1955. During high school, she worked at the St. James Hospital and Nursing Home. On June 10, 1955 she was united in marriage to Howard Fredrikson at Zion Lutheran Church in Odin. Annette was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a faithful follower of Christ. For more than 35 years she was known as "Nett" to the many children she enjoyed caring for in her in-home daycare. She was also involved in Sunday school programs for many years at First Lutheran and Hosanna Lutheran churches. She enjoyed Bible study, walking, gardening, and playing dominos.
Annette is survived daughter, Dr. Lorna (Chris) Fredrikson Dean of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and their children: Matthew and Nicole; son, Gary (Suzanne) Fredrikson of Vancouver, Wash., and their children: Dan (Liz) and Steven; daughter, Sandy (Mark) Flohrs of St. James and their children: Megan (Chris Knudson) and Devon. She is also survived by great-grandson, Robert Knudson of St. James; sisters: Violet Brudlie of Fairfax, and Ruthie (Harry) Wojahn of Fairfax, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Marlyn Sandberg and sister, Margie Finnegan, and nephew, Jeff Wojahn
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, 2019
