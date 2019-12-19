Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Ardell Knudson Obituary
Ardell Knudson, of St. James died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. In keeping with Ardell's wishes, a private graveside services will be held in the spring when the weather is warm and the birds and flowers are present. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Ardell Bernice Lunz was born on the family farm near St. James on April 2, 1935 the daughter of Bernard and Evelyn (Krueger) Lunz. Ardell grew up in the St. James area where she graduated from the St. James High School in 1953. She was baptized in 1949 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church where she was an active life long member. On Sept. 22, 1953 she married Eugene Nelson they farmed together until their divorce in 1974. She married Joel Knudson on Aug. 10, 1996. Ardell farmed and waitressed for more than 32 years, she worked at Pleasant View as a nurses aide and later in the dietary department. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic in St. James in the physical therapy department, before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, bird watching and being a prankster. Spending time with family and friends was important to her.
She is survived by her children: Jill (Mark) Runge of St. James, Randy (Pam) Nelson of St. James, five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Lunz of North Mankato; sister, Judy (Don) Mickelson of St. James. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband Joel.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019
