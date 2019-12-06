|
|
Ardella June Bell, 90, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:30pm Saturday, Dec. 7, at Woodland Hills Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at Woodland Hills. Interment will be at Woodland Hills Memorial Park.
Ardella was born June 10, 1929 in Madelia, to Herman and Gretchen (Hills) Pitts. Ardella first began her working career at the YWCA in Rochester. Ardella graduated from the Dr. Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School in Columbia South Carolina where she later became a house mother. Ardella furthered her education at the Newberry College in Newberry South Carolina. Ardella's professional career began at the Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she worked as an Assistant for the Director of the Traffic Institute. Her astute skills were sought after by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration where she held positions of high honors. Ardella was a member of the Board of Consultants to the National Association of Women Highway Safety Leaders; an Associate Member of each of the women's highway safety organizations within the six States comprising her Region, including Washington D.C. Ardella was also a member of the New Lenox, Illinois Business and Professional Women's Club and actively served within the First Presbyterian Woman's Group. Ardella married Burton Bell on June 11, 1983. Ardella loved theatricals, singing and listening to classical music. She loved to cozy up with a good book accompanied by a delightful cup of tea. Ardella was compassionate and was always ready to help others in need. Her love of education and the desire to see others succeed was a blessing to others as Ardella loved learning and sharing her knowledge. After retiring from her career in the Highway Administration she worked as a paraprofessional in the St. James School District where she then fully retired at the age of 82.
She is survived by her sisters: DeMaris Frederickson of River Falls, Wis., and Ngaire Louden of Hastings; brother, Marlan (Janet) Pitts of Judson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ardella was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; parents, Herman and Gretchen Pitts; brothers: Maynard Pitts, Daryl Pitts, and Louis Pitts; and sister, Sharon Pierce.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019