Ardith "Ardy" Hansen, 90, of rural Ormsby, was called to her eternal rest on Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020 at her home in rural Ormsby.
Ardith Alice Fransen was born on April 23, 1930 to Carl and Hannah (Johnson) Fransen on the family farm in rural Jackson. Ardy received her education in Jackson, graduating with the Jackson High School class of 1948. She then attended Waldorf College. On May 26, 1950, Ardith was united in marriage to Leroy Everett Hansen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Jackson. After their marriage, they farmed until 1955 when they moved to the Odin area and farmed until retiring on the farm in 1983. Leroy died on March 13, 2005. She continued living on the farm in rural Ormsby. Since 2010 she has been on dialysis in Mankato three days a week and courageous fought this disease until the time of her death. Ardy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Odin and belonged to it's ladies aid where she provided many hotdishs and egg salad for various events. She enjoyed baking, cooking, having coffee with family and her friends, golfing, playing cards in her card club. Most of all she cared for her husband, Leroy. Every day at 6:30 p.m. you could find her watching her favorite television show the Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her children, Diane Sizer and her husband, Spencer of St. James, Sheryl Ericksen and her husband, Dana, of St. James, Susan Tungsvik and her husband, Robert of Roseville, Loren Hansen and his wife, Cindy, of rural Odin, Jill Skubic and her husband, Robert of Chanhassen, and David Hansen of rural Ormsby; eleven grandchildren, Christine, Shawn, Melanie, Valerie, Matthew, Heidi, Morgan, Natalie, John, Erik and Tim; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Hauge of Osage, Iowa; brother, Russell Fransen of Jackson; sisters-in-law, Gayle Titus of Jackson, Lois Werner and her husband, Orrie of Sherburn, Minnesota and Evelyn Fransen of Jackson, Minnesota; two brothers-in-law, Lowell Hansen and his wife, Carole of Jackson, and Larye Hansen and his wife, Lois, of Jackson; nieces and nephews and other relatives. Ardy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hannah Fransen; husband, Leroy Hansen; brothers, infant Quinton, Kenneth Fransen and Leland Fransen and other relatives.