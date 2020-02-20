Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
St. James, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
St. James, MN
Arla Brown Obituary
Arla 'Jeanne' Brown, 90, of St. James, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society – St. James. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in St. James with Rev. David Lick officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday beginning at Noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. A complete obituary will be in next weeks edition of the Plaindealer.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020
