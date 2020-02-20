|
|
Arla 'Jeanne' Brown, 90, of St. James, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society – St. James. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in St. James with Rev. David Lick officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday beginning at Noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. A complete obituary will be in next weeks edition of the Plaindealer.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020